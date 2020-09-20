Our Father in Heaven– By Fr Gregory Frank

HOW WE TREAT BEGGARS

A beggar came along asking for food. I told him to come around to the back door and asked him to sit on the floor while I went in and brought the left over food.

After bringing him food I said, let’s pray. Now repeat after me, “Our Father in heaven”. He said, “Your Father in heaven”.

I said.”No, say OUR Father in Heaven”. He again said, “Your Father in Heaven”!!!









This Irritated me no end! I asked why do you say ‘Your’ father when I say ‘Our’ Father?’

He said, “Sir, it’s like this. If I say Our Father, then we both become brothers. If we are brothers, you would invite me through the front door and not from the back; you would ask me to sit on your dining table and not on the floor; you’d also not give me stale food!

Sir, somehow it’s not possible that we are sons of the same father”!

He may be your Father, but He can’t be OUR father!

Whose Father is He?

Fr Gregory Frank







