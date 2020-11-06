“007” CROSSES THE GREAT DIVIDE: by Joe Van Langenberg

Sir Sean Connery, famously known for his portrayal of British Secret Service Agent 007 James Bond with a license to kill, passed away peacefully in the Bahamas on October 31. 2020 with his family by his bedside.

He was 90 years ‘young’ at the time of his demise. Born Thomas Sean Connery on August 25.1930 in Edinburgh, Sean started his initial working career as a coffin polisher, milkman & lifeguard; before taking up to body-building, where he met Arnold Schwarzenegger “Arnie”, who in paying tribute described Sir Sean as an acting “icon & a source of motivation”. Sir Sean came pretty close to clinching the “Mr Universe” title, given that he secured a third runner-up slot.

But in an unexpected & dramatic turning of the tide, Sir Sean was chosen for the coveted role of James Bond, a character created by master novelist Ian Fleming, which turned out to be one of the most successful sequence of series to impact the silver screen.

As James Bond, Sir Sean epitomised the Alpha male persona, exuding raw masculinity, charisma & palpable sex appeal. With his elegant suits impeccably tailored by arguably one of the best in the industry, the incomparable “Saville Row”, Sean Connery became an unstoppable force. His magnetic presence, confidence, brash, sassy attitude & no-nonsense approach; combined with a clean-cut image & dashing good looks; made him the collective heart throb of women, who were reduced to virtual putty in his hands.

At the outset however, Gary Grant was to have been chosen for the role of James Bond. Nonetheless, as fate would have it, the producers opted for Sir Sean, a choice which needless to say, turned out to be the wisest. “Dr No” co-starring Ursula Andress was the first, followed in somewhat quick succession by “From Russia with love, Goldfinger, Thunderball , You only live twice & Diamonds are forever”. Subsequent to stepping down fairly prematurely from his pinnacle of fame, Sir Sean, not content in resting on his laurels, decided to gamble on a few more rolls of the dice.

This culminated in the more conspicuous of movies; vis-a-vis “Hunt for Red October”, The Untouchables, Indiana Jones & the last Crusade, The Hill, The man who wanted to be king & Entrapment (with Catherine Zeta Jones) among others. Sean Connery was knighted for his services to the film & drama industry at the age of 69. He was modest by nature & at times felt shy in being addressed as Sir Sean.

He was married to actress Diane Cilento from 1962-1973; a union which produced a son named Jason. In the wake of his seperation from Diane, Sir Sean wed Moroccan French painter Micheline Roquebrune in 1975, a marriage which lasted till his demise. Inter alia, Sir Sean Connery will be best remembered for his punchlines namely ” Bond, the name’s James Bond & Shaken but not stirred” spoken in his sultry Scottish drawl. His passing has left behind a colossal void which will be almost impossible to fill. In paying tribute Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was heartbroken. “Scotland has lost one of its favourite sons” she lamented. Sir Sean Connery was without a doubt, one of the most versatile actors, if not the most versatile actor of all time. Artistes of his calibre don’t come along too often.

Once born, the mould is broken for all eternity. May he rest in Paradise with the angels, may the “FORCE” give Sir Sean’s family the motivation to pick up the pieces of their fragmented lives in this time of inconsolable grief & may the turf lay caressingly over his mortal remains.

Thanks for the priceless memories Sir Sean Connery!