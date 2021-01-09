107 year old Rolls Royce

Source:Dailymail

It manages just six miles to the gallon and has a top speed of only 60mph.

But this 100-year-old Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost has zoomed into the world record books, selling at auction for almost £5million following a fierce bidding war.

It was originally bought for £1,000 in 1912 (almost £93,000 in today’s money) but has now gone under the hammer for £4,705,500, making it the most expensive Rolls-Royce ever sold at auction.





Unique: This 100-year-old Silver Ghost Rolls Royce has sold for a world-record price of 5million after a furious bidding war at Bonhams.

Through the roof: The lengthy auction saw two enthusiasts duelling for the pristine car as the bidding went up in increments of 100,000, smashing past the