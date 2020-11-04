13TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY FUNDRAISING DINNER @ Bowman Hall

Toongabbie Legal Centre (TLC) is a not-for-profit unfunded community legal centre, offers free legal advice to vulnerable, marginalised and disadvantaged persons in the Western Sydney area on Saturdays and Thursday evenings.

Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC, the Governor Of NSW who is our Patron will be presiding with the Hon Damien Tudehope MLC, Minister for Finance and Small Busines, as the Chief Guest at the fundraising dinner this year at Bowman Hall Blacktown.

Having started the service on 13th October 2007, we are now into our 14th year of service for the community.

Due to COVID19, the Blacktown City Council has capped the attendees at 150 plus the organising team. Of course, this might change as we approach the dinner date.

Assuming that the cap stays, then TLC will accept 150 guest registration through our website: www.tlc.asn.au

If you wish to pay for the dinner and not attend the dinner, please advise us. Your contribution will be treated as donation which is tax-deductible.

There will be NO SALE of dinner registrations at the entrance.

Once again thank you for your generous support.

With kind regards

Nalika Padmasena

Management Committee Member TLC