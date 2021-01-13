21 things to look forward to in 2021 … if everything works out – by AJ Willingham

(CNN)Yes, it may be tempting fate. Yes, the 2020 version of this story now reads like a depressing farce.

But come on. Something good has to happen in 2021, right?

A lot of things that were canceled in 2020 are back on this year. Tentatively. And a lot of commonplace activities that we’ve previously taken for granted may slowly return to our lives, things like hugging and not being uneasy about getting on a plane. TENTATIVELY.

If everything goes right, we can dare to look forward to these notable spots in 2021.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were put on pause because of the pandemic, but are now scheduled for July 2021. It may not look like Olympics past — the IOC says it will be a “simpler, more restrained approach,” — but that won’t stop us from indulging in the communal joy of pretending to know how gymnastics is scored.