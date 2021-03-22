25th Anniversary of the world cup win by Sri Lanka (1996) celebrations in Melbourne

25th Anniversary of the world cup win by Sri Lanka (1996) celebrations in Melbourne at Upalis , total profits of AUD $ 4000.00 to Roshan Mahanama’s Charity – Indra Cancer Trust

Wednesday March 17th being the 25th Anniversary of the world cup win by Sri Lanka (1996) over Australia saw the gathering of some 80 people at Upalis in Melbourne to celebrate that victory and to raise much needed funds for the Indira Cancer Trust (Sri Lanka). The evening was attended by 4 people from the former organisation, The Sri Lanka Cricket Foundation of Australia – Dr Qunitus de Zyla, Messrs Bertie Ekenaike, Ian Crawford and David Cruse all four along with a number of other members of that entity were extremely influential in the development and well being of Sri Lankan International Cricket.

The event was supporting the “We Wear Pink Wednesday” programme of 1996 team member Roshan Mahanama and his family, the evening was successful due to the support of those attending and paying their entry fee along with supporting the various raffles and special mention to David Flintoff , Hurdler Australia (and Craig the lawyer) for the Medallion set as our elite main prize. We also acknowledge all the companies and people who in their own way supported the evening with either donations of prizes, the table wines, soft drinks and more.

Special mention needs to be extend to David and Cathy Cruse who closed Upalis to the public for the night and therefor forgoing normal trade to allow us all to support the event in such fine surrounding and with a wonderful cricket theme from the 12th Man Bar through the “Clocks of the Cricket World Arch”.

Total of $4000.00 was presented to Roshan Mahanama’s Charity “ Indra Cancer Trust” with the support of all who attended the function, Thank you .

