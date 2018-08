UK Govt. to provide US$ 1.3 Mn for resettlement in SL The Government of the United Kingdom in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched a project worth US$ 1.3 Million to support more than 2,500 people returning to their homes in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu and Batticaloa Districts.

Bus strike a failure: Minister The bus strike launched by the All Ceylon Private Bus Workers Association (ACPBWA) from midnight was not successful, Transport Minister Nimal Siripala De Silva said today.

Door still open for Malinga, insists Hathurusingha Sri Lanka’s National Coach Chandika Hathurusingha yesterday reiterated that there was still a place in the National Team for Lasith Malinga, if the fast bowler did his part and met selection criteria

Strong gusty winds to continue Strong gusty winds up to 70 kmph could be expected over the island today particularly, in Central, North-western, North- central, Northern, Eastern and Western provinces and in Hambanthota district, Disaster Management Centre (DMC) Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili said.