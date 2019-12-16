Home  ⁄  Classifieds  ⁄  3 Bedroom Apartment for sale in On320 Residencies Colombo 2 – Sri Lanka

3 Bedroom Apartment for sale in On320 Residencies Colombo 2 – Sri Lanka

Dec 16, 2019 Posted by In Classifieds, Properties for Sale - Sri Lanka Tagged , Comments 0




3 Bedroom Apartment for sale in On320 Residencies Colombo 2 – Sri Lanka

Bedroom Apartment for sale

Bedroom Apartment for sale

Bedroom Apartment for sale

Bedroom Apartment for sale

Bedroom Apartment for sale

Bedroom Apartment for sale

Bedroom Apartment for sale

Bedroom Apartment for sale

Bedroom Apartment for sale

Bedroom Apartment for sale

Property details


Apartment for Sale On320 Residencies Union Place Colombo 2
Great open views to the pool and landscaped garden from the 13th Floor, conveniently located in Tower 1
Apartment Type A1 (1228 Sq.ft/114.1Sq.M)
Fully Furnished by Mahogany Masterpieces.


On320 Residences is centrally located in the heart of Colombo’s commercial and business hub, just minutes away from hotels, schools,hospitals, recreational centers, supermarkets (Arpico, Keells & Cargills) department stores (Odel, Colombo city centre), cinemas, restaurants, and clubs.

Excellent as a highly residential property or as a Rental Investment property with high demand.

3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Open plan living/dining
Kitchen
Maid’s room with Toilet/Shower
Balcony
1 Secure parking

Building Facilities:

Separate entrance lobbies in each tower with security
Over half an acre of landscaped garden on the podium level
Swimming pool, lap pool & kiddies pool
Spacious gymnasium
30+ Visitor parking slots
Large clubhouse and 2 multi-purpose function rooms
BBQ area
Business center
Squash court
Steam room
Indoor games room

Contact
Janaka Fernando +94 769428584 (Sri Lanka) / + 61432454499 (Australia)

Email:- pjfernando2@gmail.com

Property features

LUXURY SPECS
SWIMMING POOL
FULLY FURNISHED
AC ROOMS
HOT WATER
EN SUITE ROOMS
MAINLINE WATER
3 PHASE ELECTRICITY
24 HOUR SECURITY
OVERHEAD WATER STORAGE
SERVANT’S ROOM
SERVANT’S TOILET

 

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of