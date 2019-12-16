







3 Bedroom Apartment for sale in On320 Residencies Colombo 2 – Sri Lanka

Property details



Apartment for Sale On320 Residencies Union Place Colombo 2

Great open views to the pool and landscaped garden from the 13th Floor, conveniently located in Tower 1

Apartment Type A1 (1228 Sq.ft/114.1Sq.M)

Fully Furnished by Mahogany Masterpieces.



On320 Residences is centrally located in the heart of Colombo’s commercial and business hub, just minutes away from hotels, schools,hospitals, recreational centers, supermarkets (Arpico, Keells & Cargills) department stores (Odel, Colombo city centre), cinemas, restaurants, and clubs.

Excellent as a highly residential property or as a Rental Investment property with high demand.

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Open plan living/dining

Kitchen

Maid’s room with Toilet/Shower

Balcony

1 Secure parking

Building Facilities:

Separate entrance lobbies in each tower with security

Over half an acre of landscaped garden on the podium level

Swimming pool, lap pool & kiddies pool

Spacious gymnasium

30+ Visitor parking slots

Large clubhouse and 2 multi-purpose function rooms

BBQ area

Business center

Squash court

Steam room

Indoor games room

Contact

Janaka Fernando +94 769428584 (Sri Lanka) / + 61432454499 (Australia)

Email:- pjfernando2@gmail.com

Property features

LUXURY SPECS SWIMMING POOL FULLY FURNISHED AC ROOMS HOT WATER EN SUITE ROOMS MAINLINE WATER 3 PHASE ELECTRICITY