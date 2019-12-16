3 Bedroom Apartment for sale in On320 Residencies Colombo 2 – Sri Lanka
Apartment for Sale On320 Residencies Union Place Colombo 2
Great open views to the pool and landscaped garden from the 13th Floor, conveniently located in Tower 1
Apartment Type A1 (1228 Sq.ft/114.1Sq.M)
Fully Furnished by Mahogany Masterpieces.
On320 Residences is centrally located in the heart of Colombo’s commercial and business hub, just minutes away from hotels, schools,hospitals, recreational centers, supermarkets (Arpico, Keells & Cargills) department stores (Odel, Colombo city centre), cinemas, restaurants, and clubs.
Excellent as a highly residential property or as a Rental Investment property with high demand.
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Open plan living/dining
Kitchen
Maid’s room with Toilet/Shower
Balcony
1 Secure parking
Building Facilities:
Separate entrance lobbies in each tower with security
Over half an acre of landscaped garden on the podium level
Swimming pool, lap pool & kiddies pool
Spacious gymnasium
30+ Visitor parking slots
Large clubhouse and 2 multi-purpose function rooms
BBQ area
Business center
Squash court
Steam room
Indoor games room
Janaka Fernando +94 769428584 (Sri Lanka) / + 61432454499 (Australia)
Email:- pjfernando2@gmail.com
|LUXURY SPECS
|SWIMMING POOL
|FULLY FURNISHED
|AC ROOMS
|HOT WATER
|EN SUITE ROOMS
|MAINLINE WATER
|3 PHASE ELECTRICITY
|24 HOUR SECURITY
|OVERHEAD WATER STORAGE
|SERVANT’S ROOM
|SERVANT’S TOILET
