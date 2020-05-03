30 New Proverbs to be included in Curriculum from Apr 2020!
Covidian new Wisdom…
1) Divided we live, United we die.
2) A sneeze, in time…infects nine.
3) All that sniffles has caught a cold
4) Homestay is the best policy.
5) One man’s mask is another man’s poison
6) When things get cough, the smart get going.
7) An unmasked guy is the Covid’s workshop.
8) As you spray, so shall they reap.
9) Snot is weaker than sanitizer
10) Better to be rich and healthy than poor and sick
11) Curiosity killed the doc.
12) Distancing is the best part of Valor.
13) Don’t count your chickens before next March
14) Every crowd has a carrier lurking
15) Every cough has its spray.
16) A cough hits nine lives
17) Ignorance is a kiss
18) Necessity is the mother of infection
19) Out at night is out of mind
20) Rome wasn’t infected in a day
21) The grass is cleaner on your side of the fence
22) There is no safety in numbers
23) When the cough is away, you can come out and play.
24) When in Rome. die as the Romans do
25) Two Wongs didn’t make this thing ,right ?
26) Cough goes around ,comes around.
27) When one door shuts, another door… shuts
28) You can have your covid and spread it too
29) The road to hell is sprayed with good infections
30) Covid never strikes the same case twice.
