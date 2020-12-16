31st night celebrations… Down Under

Source:Island

Although several Australian states, and cities, did experience prolonged lockdowns, and curfews, as well, especially Victoria, the strict rules, and regulations, that were enforced, seem to have given Australians a little bit of breathing space, at this point in time.

Realising the gravity of this Coronavirus pandemic, most of the citizens – if not all – decided to heed the health instructions, and the benefits are now there for them to enjoy the festive season – of course, in the ‘new normal.’

Welcoming a brand new year is an occasion we all look forward to with excitement, and the folks, in Melbourne, I’m told, are ready to do that scene…but, I need to stress, in the ‘new normal.’

‘A New Year’s Eve Celebration,’ presented by the Voluntary Outreach Club, will be held on Thursday, December 31st, at the Grand on Cathies, in Melbourne, with music, and entertainment, being provided by Replay 6, Ebony with Esric Jackson and Cameron Colombage, George and Shehara of Redemption, Cloud 19 with Sonali Lindsay and All About That Brass.

Entrance, they say, will be restricted to 400 guests – as per Victorian Government Covid-19 restrictions.