40th: AGM of the Old Antonian Social Club

Source:Australian Antonians FB

The Annual General Meeting of the Old Antonian Social Club (Australia) was conducted today at Walawwa (Melbourne).

Senaka Amarasinghe was elected as the President for 2021. Immediate Past President, Naomal de Alwis (Vice President), Nadeesha Ratnayake (Secretary), Dumudu Rambukwella (Treasurer), Mohan Gomez (Asst Secretary) and Martin Pereira (Asst Treasurer) were elected as office bearers.

The rest of the committee comprises of Robin Koelmeyer, Meri Guneratne, Jayantha Peries, Marlon Von Hagt, Afzal Laphir, Adrian Dunuwilla, Asoka de Silva and Sepathie Wijayaratne.















