Home  ⁄  Catering & Cakes  ⁄  DISH – CATERING & EVENTS

DISH – CATERING & EVENTS

May 29, 2020 Posted by In Catering & Cakes Comments 0

DISH – CATERING & EVENTS

DISH – CATERING & EVENTS
DISH – CATERING & EVENTS – SERVICESCATERING – we have an extensive menu and can be flexible to suit your needs.
SERVICE  – We have an experienced team who provide excellent table service in a professional and friendly manner.
EVENT MANAGEMENT – from Cocktail parties to family and large scale events we will consult with you and provide creative themes, décor, entertainment and complete event management.
FULL SERVICE – We provide crockery, cutlery, glassware, table cloths, chair covers & sashes & themed décor.
CORPORATE FUNCTIONS  – We have experience in providing catering for corporate functions from finger foods, noodle boxes and buffet style service.

DISH – CATERING & EVENTS – Contact

Dish – Catering & Events,
381, Glebe Point Road, Glebe, Australia.
 02 8626 2169
 info@dishevents.com.auWebsite: dishevents.com.au

Business Website Address: http://www.dishevents.com.au/
Business Phone Number: 0286262169
  • DISH – CATERING & EVENTS

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of