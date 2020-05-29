DISH – CATERING & EVENTS

DISH – CATERING & EVENTS – SERVICES

CATERING – we have an extensive menu and can be flexible to suit your needs.

SERVICE – We have an experienced team who provide excellent table service in a professional and friendly manner.

EVENT MANAGEMENT – from Cocktail parties to family and large scale events we will consult with you and provide creative themes, décor, entertainment and complete event management.

FULL SERVICE – We provide crockery, cutlery, glassware, table cloths, chair covers & sashes & themed décor.

CORPORATE FUNCTIONS – We have experience in providing catering for corporate functions from finger foods, noodle boxes and buffet style service.

DISH – CATERING & EVENTS – Contact

Dish – Catering & Events,

381, Glebe Point Road, Glebe, Australia.

02 8626 2169

info@dishevents.com.auWebsite: dishevents.com.au