Lucien Pereira, known by his stage name, DJ LUVD, is a musician, dancer and DJ from Colombo, Sri Lanka who now resides in Melbourne, Australia with his family.

LUVD has been a music lover since he was a boy. He was a street dancer with a group called “The Boyz 046? and performed many times on stage. During his childhood, he was nicknamed “DJ Bobo” and was fortunate to get several opportunities to play for private functions. He fell in love and has been spinning and mixing ever since!

LUVD is involved in several charitable projects, with the intention of extending a helping hand to the needy and the poor. He would also like to promote the betterment of the communities in both Melbourne and Sri Lanka.

