50 Things To Do while Quarantined (Beyond Binge Watching): By Carrie Gress

We are faced with an international crisis but it doesn’t mean we have to live in fear and anxiety. It is easy to get sucked into the news cycle or binge watching series after series, leaving us feeling dissipated and uninspired.

The key, no matter what you do, is to make sure your spiritual life is alive. Certainly, we should be praying for an end to this plague and those suffering from it, but tapping into our relationship with God can animate all that we do in new and fresh ways.

This unprecedented time is an opportunity to do creative and life-giving things that can bring order, calm, and peace to our lives now and after the pandemic ends. Think spiritual staycation not imprisonment. Here’s a list to spark your creative juices:

Catch up on sleep Write a letter (with pen and paper) Read one book of the Bible slowly and carefully Pray the daily rosary Start a garden Mani/pedi Tell, retell, or record family stories Organize closets or cabinets Take a masterclass Shop online sales Do a craft project, sew, or knit Tend to your yard or indoor plants Make preserves Cook new recipes Read a novel Do a puzzle Exercise Tackle your DIY list Discover new cocktails Shop online at local stores (or purchase gift cards) Rediscover your dreams Follow up on unanswered emails Watch daily Mass online Go for a walk or bike ride (where legal) Polish silver Play cards or board games Reach out to an old friend Get digital photos organized and printed Work on family genealogy Send thank you notes to essential service providers Be merciful to those around you Sit in silence for mental prayer Organize your books Take a long bath Clean out your car Read aloud books as a family (or with grandparents on Zoom) Go through old photo albums Look for things for which you are grateful Sort through your wardrobe Send a letter or small gift to someone who is alone Try new wine Read poetry Make croissants Take pictures Make a retreat Cut and arrange spring flowers Paint Clean your freezer and/or oven Listen to classical music Find things that make you laugh







