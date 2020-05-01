50 Things To Do while Quarantined (Beyond Binge Watching): By Carrie Gress
Source:Theology Of Home
We are faced with an international crisis but it doesn’t mean we have to live in fear and anxiety. It is easy to get sucked into the news cycle or binge watching series after series, leaving us feeling dissipated and uninspired.
The key, no matter what you do, is to make sure your spiritual life is alive. Certainly, we should be praying for an end to this plague and those suffering from it, but tapping into our relationship with God can animate all that we do in new and fresh ways.
This unprecedented time is an opportunity to do creative and life-giving things that can bring order, calm, and peace to our lives now and after the pandemic ends. Think spiritual staycation not imprisonment. Here’s a list to spark your creative juices:
- Catch up on sleep
- Write a letter (with pen and paper)
- Read one book of the Bible slowly and carefully
- Pray the daily rosary
- Start a garden
- Mani/pedi
- Tell, retell, or record family stories
- Organize closets or cabinets
- Take a masterclass
- Shop online sales
- Do a craft project, sew, or knit
- Tend to your yard or indoor plants
- Make preserves
- Cook new recipes
- Read a novel
- Do a puzzle
- Exercise
- Tackle your DIY list
- Discover new cocktails
- Shop online at local stores (or purchase gift cards)
- Rediscover your dreams
- Follow up on unanswered emails
- Watch daily Mass online
- Go for a walk or bike ride (where legal)
- Polish silver
- Play cards or board games
- Reach out to an old friend
- Get digital photos organized and printed
- Work on family genealogy
- Send thank you notes to essential service providers
- Be merciful to those around you
- Sit in silence for mental prayer
- Organize your books
- Take a long bath
- Clean out your car
- Read aloud books as a family (or with grandparents on Zoom)
- Go through old photo albums
- Look for things for which you are grateful
- Sort through your wardrobe
- Send a letter or small gift to someone who is alone
- Try new wine
- Read poetry
- Make croissants
- Take pictures
- Make a retreat
- Cut and arrange spring flowers
- Paint
- Clean your freezer and/or oven
- Listen to classical music
- Find things that make you laugh
