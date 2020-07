by In

6 Royalists have become Commander of Sri Lanka Navy

After Independence 6 Royalists have become Commander of Sri Lanka Navy. This is an unbeatable record.

(1) Rear Admiral Rajan Kadiragamar (16/11/60 – 30/06/70)

(2) Rear Admiral DB Gunasekara (01/06/73 – 31/05/79)

(3) Rear Admiral Asoka De Silva (01/06/83 – 31/10/86)

(4) Admiral Tissara Samarasinghe (15/07/09 – 14/01/11)

(5) Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne (11/07/15 – 22/08/17)

(6) Vice Admiral Damith N Ulugetenne (14/07/20)