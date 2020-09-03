“A, B, C, & D VIRUS IS ON THE WAY” – By Des Kelly

Alphabetically speaking, we will now have to concoct yet another one-word description for the above, because we’re sick & tired of hearing by-names like Coronavirus, Covid, Catastrophic, Unprecedented, & many other12 & 13 letter adjectives that seem to be around, ad-nauseam.

We will not be able to blame anyone for this particular Virus. It will certainly not be exclusively antagonistic in Victoria. Everyone over a certain age will cop it, no matter where they live. There are no vaccines pre-planned, as they are still working on one for the present Pandemic.









WHO wrote the details shown below (I think, but really don’t know). However, this was sent to me by a good friend, Dallas Achilles & on behalf of eLanka, I thank him for it.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

ANOTHER VIRUS COMING !

As if we don’t have enough to worry about during these crazy times.

The Nile B virus has mutated and now it’s out there in the even more deadly Nile C variation…

The NILE Virus (Type C)

I thought you would want to know about this virus.

Even the most advanced computer anti-virus programs from Norton, McAfee, Malawarebytes

and others cannot take care of this one.

It appears to target those who were born prior to 1958.

This lockdown seems to be increasing the chances of being affected!

Virus Symptoms

Causes you to send the same e-mail twice. (Done that) Causes you to send a blank e-mail. (That too) Causes you to send an e-mail to the wrong person. (Yup) Causes you to send it back to the person who sent it to you. (Ah-ha) Causes you to forget to attach the attachment. (Done that) Causes you to hit SEND before you’ve finished. (Oh no, not again) Causes you to hit DELETE instead of SEND. (Hate that) Causes you to hit SEND when you should DELETE. (Heck, now what?)

This virus is called the C-NILE virus !

A lot of us have already been inflicted with this deadly disease and unfortunately as we age it gets worse.

And if you can’t admit to doing any of the above, you’ve obviously caught the other strain – the deadly, dastardly ……

D-Nile virus.







