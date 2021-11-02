A HISTORIC MEETING OF SURGEONS
Colombo, Sri Lanka
5 – 7th April 1995
The first joint meeting of The College of Surgeons of Sri Lanka with The Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCS) was held in Colombo from 5-7 April 1995.The inauguration took place at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) on 5th April 1995. Her Excellency Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunge, the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka was the chief guest.
Prof. Norman Browse, the President of the RCS led the delegation from England while the local delegation was led by the President of The College of Surgeons of Sri Lanka, Dr S Y D C Wiskremasinghe.
The Chairman of the organising committee Prof A H Sheriffdeen
The Secretary General Dr Gamini Goonetilleke.
The scientific meeting was held over two days, 6-7 April of 1995 at the Colombo Hilton. It consisted of plenary Sessions, a session on training and education, symposia on various specialities, Trauma, free papers and poster sessions. Workshops on basic surgical techniques, anastomosis and laparoscopic surgery were conducted by the members of the RCS. The Moynihan Lecture was delivered by Prof. Channa Ratnatunga. The Banquet was held on the 7th April 1995 at the same venue.
PHOTO GALLERY OF EVENTS
Arrival of the Chief Guest and the introduction to the council members ofThe College of Surgeons of Sri Lanka
Inauguration and the lighting of the oil lamp
Address by the chief guest, The President of the two Colleges and the vote of thanks
THE SCIENTIFIC MEETING
The first laparoscopic surgery workshop in Sri Lanka was conducted in 1995 by the members of The Royal College of Surgeons of England who attended the meeting.
Fellowship
AT THE BANQUET
THE MEETING ENDED BUT THE TIES DEVELOPED BETWEEN THE TWO SURGICAL COLLEGES WILL LAST FOR EVER.