A Joe-Pete big match with a change-BY PRANAVESH SIVAKUMAR

Source:Sundayobserver

Joining only a selective cast of big match encounters, the Joe-Pete encounter too will proceed on May 28 and 29, officials of both schools confirmed exclusively to the Sunday Observer .

However, in a significant change, the 87th edition of the Battle of the Saints between St. Joseph’s College and St. Peter’s College will be played at the Sinhalese Sport Club (SSC) probably behind closed-doors away from its traditional venue the P. Sara Oval.

An official of the Peterite camp, who is also a member of the joint-organising committee, said that logistics played a part in picking the SSC ground to host the match.

“We’re having a little bit of an issue with crowd control. We’ve, anyways, been looking at the SSC for quite some time and not really had an opening. But, we’ve had superb support from the Tamil Union (P Sara Oval).

“The limited-overs match, for the last few years has always been at the SSC. But this year, with matches all over the place, all odd times and hours, we’ve got the SSC and that was the reason”, he said.

In another significant change, the Joe- Pete limited-overs match will precede the big match on May 15 at the same venue.

Both camps believe that playing the one-day limited overs match was the right option given the fact that this year’s inter school tournament will be confined to a limited overs championship and it will not make sense playing a limited overs tournament and then going in for the traditional two-day match and then returning once again to play the one-day format.

“So, it was decided that we’ll play the 50-over version first, because it’s in line with the same school tournament,” the official disclosed.

Another organiser from the Joes camp said: “Spectator-wise it has been steadily growing and the one-off relocation will be a test-and-trial. If no clash-of-dates surfaces in the coming years, the next-best big match after the Royal-Thomian may permanently stick at the SSC.”

The Joe-Pete for now appears to be the solitary big match to remain in Colombo while the Royal-Thomian has been slated to be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota also in the month of May.