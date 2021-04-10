A Latin Choral Requiem Mass in Negombo for Emeritus Archbishop Nicholas Marcus Fernando

Source:Island

“Missa Pro Defunctis” – the solemn Requiem Mass in accordance with the old Roman Latin Rite will be celebrated in all its solemnity at 6 pm on Friday April 16th, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church, Main Street, Negombo. It will be presided over by His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, Colombo’s Archbishop, his auxiliaries and several bishops together with over 200 priests.

It is noteworthy that the late Archbishop, in his Last Will and Testament had specifically requested that his funeral Mass and the final Rites be conducted entirely in Latin. His death on April 10, 2020 and the final ceremony thereafter, had to be curtailed owing to the rising Covid-19 pandemic and therefore, his last wish was left unfulfilled.

However, to commemorate his first death anniversary, the Archdiocese of Colombo has deemed it fit to fulfil the late Archbishop’s final request by conducting a solemn sung Eucharistic Celebration based on the traditional Latin Rite, thereby revealing the mystical charm of the Gregorian chants. Before the Vatican II Council, all Catholic faithful throughout the world were able to regularly experience the profound pathos of such a requiem when bidding farewell to their dearly beloved.

Thus, a vibrant choir of over 100 men and women, all being past students of Ave Maria Convent, Maris Stella College, Loyola College, St. Jude’s College and St. Aloysius’ Seminary, as well as from the Parish youth choir, banding themselves together as the “Pueri Cantores Choir”, for the past several weeks have been training assiduously under the guidance of an exacting choral director. In order to accompany them, a talented orchestral ensemble is ready to present together, sacred songs written in Sinhala, English and Tamil to the extent the liturgy permits such a diversity. For the choristers and the faithful alike, this sacred event will offer a rich experience of the incomparable beauty and piety of the Roman Catholic liturgy.

The entire Mass and final Funeral Rite will be set in the somber yet sadly sweet style of the Gregorian tradition. However, at the culmination, the great choir along with the orchestra will explode into the glorious strains of Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus”, changing the scene into a celebratory exultation for the life and toil of a noble servant of God, Archbishop Nicholas Marcus Fernando. It will be in thanksgiving for his indefatigable service in guiding the Archdiocese of Colombo with equal gentleness and firmness for over a quarter of a century during the most turbulent period in the history of our Country and the Church.

The people of Lanka’s “Little Rome” who have been mourning their loss in silence will now assemble in their numbers to proclaim;

“Well done good and faithful servant, our gentle Shepherd, and even as

your mortal remains lie within our sacred edifice of Mother Mary, our hearts will cherish

your fragrant memories for long years to come.”