A life dedicated to conserving Namal Uyana-by Nihal P. Abeysinghe

This special statement was made by Ven. Rahula Thera who lives in the forest and protects the Galkiriyagama National Namal Uyana and the rose quartz mountains.

“I was born on March 29, 1954 and was ordained on July 25, 1969. I lived in the Ranawa temple close by. When I was there, I felt a liking and love for this Namal Uyana. The day before I turned 37, that is on March 28, 1991, I came to Namal Uyana. There was no place for me to live. I built a small hut on top of a Mora tree. I did so because of the elephants and bears living in the forest.” There were no facilities at all available during that time. I actually suffered a lot during the initial days.

The Moragahauda (on top of the Mora tree) revolution and the tough period the monk began 30 years ago resulted in the protection of a large forest of 2,000 acres comprising Na trees and a huge deposit of rose quartz, 600 acres in extent. During the 30 difficult years the monk spent, many threats were made against his life.

Namal Uyana can be reached when you arrive at Madatugama on the Dambulla – Anuradhapura Road and travel seven kilometres on the Aandiyagala Road, prior to reaching Galkiriyagama and then to the park. Namal Uyana is a forest in which many wild animals live. This is a special ecosystem. Ven. Rahula Thera has not been harassed by the wild animals.

“When I first came to Namal Uyana, I sat on a massive python. I was feeling tired after my walk and sat on what I thought was a huge rock. I felt as if I was sitting on a rubber mattress. At the same time, I heard the sound of an animal breathing. I felt a bit suspicious, got up, took a stick and began rummaging around in the dry leaves and dirt on top of the rock. It was only then I saw that a massive python was lying curled up, asleep. I did not do any harm to the reptile. Neither did the reptile do any harm to me. However, on that day I thought that rather than living with humans, it would be better to live with wild animals.”

That is how Ven. Rahula Thera recalled his experience on the first day he came to Namal Uyana. “One day when I was travelling in a three-wheeler in the evening, suddenly an elephant jumped out of the middle of the forest. The elephant attacked the three-wheeler and crushed it. The boy who was driving the three-wheeler and I were thrown out. There was about a half-kilometre distance to my abode from there. There was a set of dogs whom I used to feed regularly. I am not sure where they came from, but they suddenly appeared. They began barking and jumping at the elephant. The elephant turned round and ran back into the forest. I believe that in the same way that I protect nature, nature protects me.” That was how Ven. Rahula Thera escaped an attack by a wild elephant.

Quite often, we only hear lectures about giving up things. In a society where it is preached that we have to give up things but only more and more things are accumulated, there are only a few monks or religious personalities who have proved with their actions how to give up earthly things. Among them the first place goes to Rahula Thera. He gave up Namal Uyana which he protected as if it was his life. He gave up all property both movable and immovable. He handed it over legally to the Central Cultural Fund in 2018. That was to ensure that Namal Uyana would be protected for future generations.

“Now, I can even die under a tree at any time. I do not own property nor do I have bank books. I do not need to keep thinking about things and live while dying. Now, I can take to the road freely at any time with my travelling bag and umbrella in hand. I have no burdens at all. In the early stages, many people in the area including even both the laity and the clergy thought that I was a demon who had taken over the forest. I do not need to hoard stuff in bundles. I cannot believe that those who accused me and those who are doing so now can give up everything like I did. The other thing is I would like to ask those who accused me and are accusing me now, to tap on their hearts the service they have done for the country and its people or at least for their village. As Bhikku, I fulfilled my duty to the maximum. Namal Uyana is well known around the world today. People from every country around the world come to see Namal Uyana. Because I suffered and protected Namal Uyana then, today it has become a place which brings in foreign exchange to the country. When people see Namal Uyana when I am no more, they will recall my service.”

Truly, the name of Rahula Thera will be inscribed in history. “When I arrived at Namal Uyana, people protested against me. People sent in petitions and put up posters and I am happy to say that I was able to provide jobs for some of the children of those who engaged in these malicious activities,” Ven. Rahula Thera said.

“I admonish forest thieves severely. One particular group came and tried to intimidate me. They brought a weapon with them but I dealt with them well and truly with a halmilla. They said they would tear me apart if not for my robe and went away.”

Through the media the monk revealed how special the rose quartz hills in Namal Uyana were. As a result, timber thieves hesitated to lay a hand on Namal Uyana.

As of now, Namal Uyana is spread across 2,000 acres. The seven rose quartz mountain ranges nearby which are said to be more than 500 million years old can be identified as special geo-features of the world. Therefore, these rose quartz mountains have succeeded in attracting tourists from around the world as the largest such deposit in South Asia.

According to a stone inscription found on the Aandiyagala – Madatugama Road, Namal Uyana was a human sanctuary where people who were punished were sent. The bio-diversity of this place is extremely significant.

While leaves of various sizes of Na trees rub against each other with a whispering sound, the twittering of birds indigenous to our country such as Bora Demalichcha, Giraa Maliththa, Haban Kukula and Walikukula as well as Konda Kurullas, Polkichchas, Maha Neela Goya and Kobeyiya make us feel as if we have entered a giant forest.

Although we had seen Na trees previously, there are several species of these trees at Namal Uyana. Trees with widespread branches are common here and certain trees are said to be more than 1,500 years old. Two special varieties known as Diya Na and Batu Na are a common sight.

The Batu Na tree which is the national tree of our country can commonly be seen here. If you want to experience the true aroma of the Na flowers and enjoy them you have to visit Namal Uyana during the months of April and May. The environment within Namal Uyana is attractive. When you move forward within the forest area, it is possible to see three waterfalls where there is abundant water during rainy days.

The most commonly seen trees in this forest include Kohomba, Kone, Palu, Weera, Halmilla, Kaluwara, Kumbuk, Welang, Kalumediriya and Ehela. During surveys on bio-diversity, it has been revealed that within this forest, there are 102 categories of zonal trees, 108 species of birds and 82 varieties of plants as well as 14 species of mammals.

Since Namal Uyana is located in the middle of historic places such as Aukana, Dambulla, Ibbankatuwa and Kalawewa, its value has increased considerably.

“I was able to travel on this journey with so much strength due to the support I received from the print and electronic media of this country. I have in mind that I should do something else for Namal Uyana before I close my eyes for good. That is to launch a cable car facility to enable people to come and see the rose quartz mountain ranges. It can be implemented without causing harm to the environment. I believe that if it becomes a reality, it will be possible for the country to earn more foreign exchange. I believe this will draw the attention of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. It will be a reason to further develop tourism in the country. The project report on this has been handed over to Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga.”

Excavations at Namal Uyana commenced recently to find out its archaeological value. National Heritage State Minister Vidura Wickremanayake and Cultural Fund Director General Gamini Ranasinghe were present on this occasion.

Ven. Rahula Thera requests that archaeological excavations be carried out to make this place a national heritage. He said it is intended to make the declaration that Namal Uyana is a national heritage under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Namal Uyana Archaeological Project Manager Chandana Weerasena said that there had been a Panchavasa Vihara at this site in ancient times. He also said that there is evidence that there had been a Poya Ge, a Bodhi, Dagoba and a Vihara Mandira.

“Although I have not built sky-high Buddha statues, I protected an extremely clean 2,000-acre forest of Na trees on behalf of the country. I believe that this great national mission I carried out on behalf of my land of birth is adequate.”

Ven. Rahula Thera who handed over to the Central Cultural Fund this world renowned Namal Uyana which he had protected since 1991, lives a modest life at present and is a person who sets an example to the entire world. We wish that Ven. Rahula Thera who has been presented with many awards in connection with protecting the environment will continue to be blessed with strength and courage to protect this Na forest and the rose quartz mountains and live for many more years to come.

