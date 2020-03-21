A missive from Oscar E V Fernando- Kindness in Action!
Beautiful message from Holy Father Pope Francis:
Rivers do not drink their own water;
Trees do not eat their own fruit;
Sun does not shine on itself;
Flowers do not spread their fragrance for themselves;
Living for others is a rule of nature;
We are all born to help each other-no matter how difficult it is;
Life is good when you are happy-much better when others are happy because of you.
Let us all remember then that every changing color of a leaf is beautiful and every changing situation of life is meaningful, both need very clear vision;
So do not grumble or complain;
Let us instead remember that pain is a sign that we are alive;
Problems are a sign that we are strong;
Prayer is a sign we are not alone;
If we can acknowledge these truths and condition our hearts and minds-
Our lives will be more meaningful, different and worthwhile.
