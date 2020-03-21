Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  A missive from Oscar E V Fernando- Kindness in Action!

A missive from Oscar E V Fernando- Kindness in Action!

Mar 21, 2020 Posted by In Articles, Oscar Fernando Tagged , , Comments 0




 

A missive from Oscar E V Fernando- Kindness in Action!

Oscar Fernando

 

Beautiful message from Holy Father Pope Francis:

Rivers do not drink their own water; 

Trees do not eat their own fruit; 

Sun does not shine on itself; 

Flowers do not spread their fragrance for themselves; 

Living for others is a rule of nature;

We are all born to help each other-no matter how difficult it is;

Life is good when you are happy-much better when others are happy because of you. 

Let us all remember then that every changing color of a leaf is beautiful and every changing situation of life is meaningful, both need very clear vision;

So do not grumble or complain; 

Let us instead remember that pain is a sign that we are alive; 

Problems are a sign that we are strong;

Prayer is a sign we are not alone;

If we can acknowledge these truths and condition our hearts and minds-

Our lives will be more meaningful, different and worthwhile.

 

 




Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of