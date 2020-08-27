a missive from Oscar E V Fernando – My Cup Has Overflowed

My Cup Has Overflowed – Author: John Paul Moore

I’ve never made a fortune, and it’s probably too late now.

But I don’t worry about that much, I’m happy anyhow

And as I go along life’s way,

I’m reaping better than I sowed.

I’m drinking from my saucer,

Cause my cup has overflowed.









Haven’t got a lot of riches,

and sometimes the going’s tough

But I’ve got loving ones all around me,

and that makes me rich enough.

I thank God for his blessings,

and the mercies He’s bestowed.

I’m drinking from my saucer,

Cause my cup has overflowed.

I remember times when things went wrong,

My faith wore somewhat thin.

But all at once the dark clouds broke,

and the sun peeped through again.

So Lord, help me not to gripe,

about the tough rows I have hoed.

I’m drinking from my saucer,

Cause my cup has overflowed.

If God gives me strength and courage,

When the way grows steep and rough.

I’ll not ask for other blessings,

I’m already blessed enough.

And may I never be too busy,

to help others bear their loads.

Then I’ll keep drinking from my saucer,

Cause my cup has overflowed.







