“A MOTHER’S LOVE” – By Des Kelly

Be it, in the human world, or in the animal world,

there is nothing that can compare with a Mother’s love.

Starting from the moment of conception, the bond between

a Mother and her baby or babies, is so very special, the word LOVE itself, could have originated from this.

As we approach yet another Mother’s Day, cards, flowers, gifts and love will flow in abundance toward our Mothers’ in appreciation of everything they have done for us

Mothers’ who are now sadly no more, will be remembered, and so, they should, for each and every sacrifice made on our behalf.

For animals however, there is no Mother’s Day, and this is the reason I have decided to feature this Video, rightly acclaimed as one of the very best of it’s kind, this one, especially for the readers of eLanka, and ALL animal lovers everywhere. It captures the love of one of the largest animals, but be they large or small, it makes no difference at all, Animal Mothers are no different to their human counterparts. I will now let this magnificent video tell it’s story.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.







