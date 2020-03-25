







“A NEW DAWN” – By Shanthie De Mel

Extremely relevant poem, proving Sri Lanka’s undoubted talent that has to be seen and read without delay.

Shanthie has written this lengthy yet superb poem in a few hours of self imposed isolation, and when our readers peruse it, they will understand how proud we should be, of our natural born talents. I am very proud of you, Shanthie de Mel, and thank you for the poem which goes straight into eLanka. Here are your first twenty five thousand readers.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.







