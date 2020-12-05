VOLUNTARY
OUTREACH CLUB
A New Year’s Eve Celebration
Thursday, 31 December 2020
Raffle including a $1,000 travel voucher or $1,000 cash
Grand on Princes, 2251 Princes Highway, Mulgrave
7.30 pm to 1.00 am
The Grand’s Eastern and Western Smorgasbord
Traditional Sri Lankan fare served at midnight
Wine, beer, spirits and soft drinks provided – Strictly NO BYO
Music Featuring Ebony with Esric Jackson and Cameron Colombage
George and Shehara of Redemption
Guest appearance by Enrico of Replay 6
Tickets – $110 per adult, $35 per child between 10 and 15 years.
Children Under 10, free.
Tickets & Table Reservation
(book early to avoid disappointment – maximum 150 guests):
Anton d’Costa – 0419 516 882
Ruwanal Senewiratne – 0402 140 915
Joyce Senn – 0408 336 456
Esric Jackson – 0447 782 410