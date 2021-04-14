“A ROYAL LOVE-STORY” – by Des Kelly

Just a little bit different, yet interesting to those who do not wish to read all about it. Sent out by Charles Schokman, so thank you Charles.

It is but a few days before the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness Prince Phillip who actually did not want too much fanfare & fuss about his funeral is, once more, getting exactly what he wanted, because of the ravishes of Covid 19 still sweeping across Britain, and so, Royal Protocol as regards funerals, which, under normal conditions, would be huge ceremonial affairs, processions, etc., have now been scaled down, strangely, as this Duke wanted, anyway.

It is good to know that Prince Harry, has taken the trouble to come to England for the funeral of his famous Grandfather, and, once again, eLanka sends sincere condolences to Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, and every one of her family, in regard to the very sad time, they are all enduring at this moment. May Prince Philip now rest in peace, and may God bless him, and the Royal family. Please watch this video folks, it is most interesting.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.