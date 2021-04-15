A story of courage, survival and triumph holds a message of hope and empowerment to all those who face life’s challenges – Nalini de Sielvie announces the release of ‘Written in the Stars’

MELBOURNE, Australia – Nalini de Sielvie announces her return to the publishing scene with the release of “Written in the Stars” (published by AuthorHouse UK), the story of a young girl’s incredible courage against all odds to achieve her dreams and success as she rises from rags to riches that inspires and empowers women of all ages.

Anusha’s life changes dramatically when she is orphaned at 8 years old and spends the next few years as a servant. Abducted from her village in Sri Lanka one day, she is forced into child labor but escapes soon after, only to be captured by people smugglers. Anusha ends up at a detention center on Christmas Island along with a few surviving refugees when the smugglers are ship-wrecked in Australian waters and she is sent to Western Australia where she grows up to be a beautiful young girl. Her unusual beauty though attracts the attention of a much-married, older mining-magnate who is determined to marry her. However, her life is in danger as the millionaire’s family resent his beautiful young wife and plot to get rid of her.

“This story has adventure, romance, suspense, humanitarian issues that most people care about, and is set in exotic Sri Lanka and beautiful Western Australia. It deals with current social issues such as child abduction and slavery, people smugglers who still try to enter Australia illegally with their cargoes of ‘Boat People.’ The plight of refugees held in detention centers in Australia. The problems facing new migrants trying to settle in a new country, and migrant adolescent issues, such as racism and bullying in schools,” de Sielvie says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from this book, she answers, “An inspirational message of empowerment that nothing is impossible in life if you believe in yourself and work towards your goals no matter what challenges you face.”

“Written in the Stars”

By Nalini de Sielvie

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 280 pages | ISBN 9781665586085

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 280 pages | ISBN 9781665586078

E-Book | 280 pages | ISBN 9781665586061

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Nalini de Sielvie was born in Sri Lanka and immigrated to Australia in 1972. Not only an artist, she holds diplomas in journalism, commercial art, scriptwriting and pianoforte. She is a member of the Society of Women Writers Victoria, Australian Writers Guild, Victorian Writers Centre, Peninsula Arts Society and past president of Authors Australia Inc. She is included in Who’s Who of Australian Writers.

