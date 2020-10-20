A Study on Use of Digital Techniques in Enhancing On-site Interpretation in Cultural World Heritage Sites of Sri Lanka

I.G.R.N. Wimalasuriya

Department of History and Archaeology

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

University of Sri Jayewardenepura

13.10.2020

Secretary General

National Trust-Sri Lanka

Colombo 07

Dear Sir

Request for getting involve the National Trust-Sri Lanka Members for an online questionnaire

I’m Ravini Nimaya Wimalasuriya, a final year undergraduate of University of Sri Jayewardenepura, following a BA (Special) degree in Archaeology. As a partial fulfillment of the requirements of my degree program, my final year research dissertation is carried out under the following topic.

“A Study in Use of Digital Techniques in Enhancing On-site Interpretation at Cultural World Heritage Sites of Sri Lanka”.

Since The National Trust of Sri Lanka is a national non-for-profit association, instituted to protect and raise public awareness of the tangible and intangible heritage of the country, I believe that I would gain much insights for my research study through your members of the organization.









Therefore, I would be grateful if you could let me know the possibility of circulation of the following links of my research questionnaire among your members via emails. I’m looking forward for a favorable reply from you.

* Sri Lankan residents (English version) https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScaoXGPU1kvSRtvrHjppv_rIFohDZ3qIN11u-f0hndcHb9vdg/viewform

* Sri Lankan residents (Sinhala version) https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdjJ_kLxnkBdHE60cOu0D3lxFb1r4KIiJDFGBOGaxDsFHYrWA/viewform

* Foreigners/Sri Lankans residing in foreign countries:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe3nxd4c0t9qOZuKrr_YLMXc1zxuEg-fWL9Xxs4bu-edFM_VQ/viewform

Thank you

Yours faithfully

Ravini Wimalasuriya

(Final Year Undergraduate of University of Sri Jayewardenepura)







