A TRIP ALONG MEMORY LANE.- By Group Captain (Retd) Tilak Pananwala (Epilogue.- by Bernard VanCuylenburg)

Tilak once again has thrown another log on the fire to keep the embers aglow and the old memories aflame. Although this article which he sent me is one of mirth and fun, it is tinged with a great deal of sadness since it involves partings…….and partings at the best of times are not easy. Apart from parting from some stalwart cricketers who were his team mates, the final parting with Reverend Brother Columban Macky at the end will move the hardest heart. And the mention of Rons parents Mr.& Mrs. Barber will surely bring back pleasant memories to many Anthonians.

Out of the 8 matches played we had victories against Kingswood, and Dharmarajah, and drew against St.Peters, St.Josephs, St.Benedicts and Trinity. Charlie was the star and headed the batting averages. And, for the second year in succession, he had the honour of being chosen as “The Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year”.

At the end of the season we were saddened to hear that Reverend Brother Macky was leaving for Rome to obtain his higher ordination for the priesthood. Reverend Brother Macky dedicated long years of service for the improvement of sports in college since the pioneering days in 1928, when the premises were shifted from Kandy to Katugastota. During his tenure he introduced new sports such as Rugby, Badminton and Basketball as part of the sports curriculum and in these sports he took St. Anthony’s to the highest pinnacles. He is recognized as one of the finest Prefect of Games the college was blessed with, and was a role model for those who held this post in the years to follow. I would say that he was the Role Model of all Role models !! In appreciation of his long and devoted service, a formal dinner was held in his honour and the members of the cricket team made a contribution of a wrist watch as a farewell gift. I still remember the emotional speech which he made at this function which moved many to tears. It fills me with deep emotion thinking about it it even today.

In addition to Reverend Brother Macky, five stalwarts of the team – Sarath Pamunuwa, Franklin Rudolph, Sweenie Mulholland, Totti Premaratne and Thilak Talakada – were leaving. It was also Charlie’s last full season due to the rules governing the age factor. Little did we know then that it was the last season for the college as an assisted private school due to the schools take over by the government later in the year. This was completely unforseen. At the end of the term Reverend Brother Macky organized a trip for the team, thanks to the sponsorship of some old boys. We proceeded to Dambulla in the cars of some old Anthonians and stayed overnight at a farm belonging to Mr. and Mrs.Reggie Barber. Mr.Barber was an old Anthonian and their son Ron was a student at college who was with us in the boarding. They provided us with accommodation and “Cordon Bleu” meals which included delicacies such as venison and wild boar meat. Having toured local sites of interest like Sigiriya, we proceeded to Trincomalee where we were hosted by another old boy Mr.Vass.