A TRIP ALONG MEMORY LANE.- By Group Captain (Retd) Tilak Pananwala (Epilogue.- by Bernard VanCuylenburg)
Tilak once again has thrown another log on the fire to keep the embers aglow and the old memories aflame. Although this article which he sent me is one of mirth and fun, it is tinged with a great deal of sadness since it involves partings…….and partings at the best of times are not easy. Apart from parting from some stalwart cricketers who were his team mates, the final parting with Reverend Brother Columban Macky at the end will move the hardest heart. And the mention of Rons parents Mr.& Mrs. Barber will surely bring back pleasant memories to many Anthonians.
Memories are life’s greatest treasures. Where would we be without them ?
The Anthonian cricket team of 1960 led by Charlie Joseph had a successful unbeaten year.
Out of the 8 matches played we had victories against Kingswood, and Dharmarajah, and drew against St.Peters, St.Josephs, St.Benedicts and Trinity. Charlie was the star and headed the batting averages. And, for the second year in succession, he had the honour of being chosen as “The Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year”.
At the end of the season we were saddened to hear that Reverend Brother Macky was leaving for Rome to obtain his higher ordination for the priesthood. Reverend Brother Macky dedicated long years of service for the improvement of sports in college since the pioneering days in 1928, when the premises were shifted from Kandy to Katugastota. During his tenure he introduced new sports such as Rugby, Badminton and Basketball as part of the sports curriculum and in these sports he took St. Anthony’s to the highest pinnacles. He is recognized as one of the finest Prefect of Games the college was blessed with, and was a role model for those who held this post in the years to follow. I would say that he was the Role Model of all Role models !! In appreciation of his long and devoted service, a formal dinner was held in his honour and the members of the cricket team made a contribution of a wrist watch as a farewell gift. I still remember the emotional speech which he made at this function which moved many to tears. It fills me with deep emotion thinking about it it even today.
In addition to Reverend Brother Macky, five stalwarts of the team – Sarath Pamunuwa, Franklin Rudolph, Sweenie Mulholland, Totti Premaratne and Thilak Talakada – were leaving. It was also Charlie’s last full season due to the rules governing the age factor. Little did we know then that it was the last season for the college as an assisted private school due to the schools take over by the government later in the year. This was completely unforseen. At the end of the term Reverend Brother Macky organized a trip for the team, thanks to the sponsorship of some old boys. We proceeded to Dambulla in the cars of some old Anthonians and stayed overnight at a farm belonging to Mr. and Mrs.Reggie Barber. Mr.Barber was an old Anthonian and their son Ron was a student at college who was with us in the boarding. They provided us with accommodation and “Cordon Bleu” meals which included delicacies such as venison and wild boar meat. Having toured local sites of interest like Sigiriya, we proceeded to Trincomalee where we were hosted by another old boy Mr.Vass.
He, like Mr.Barber treated us to mouth watering local culinary fare such as crabs and prawn curry. The prawns caught in the Nilaveli Lagoon were a special favourite ! The next day we returned to Dambulla before going back to college. At Dambulla Reverend Brother Macky had to leave us due to commitments he had in connection with his impending departure to Rome. A.C.M.Lafir who was then working for Lever Brothers offered to take him in his car. Lafir had a Volkswagen Beetle given to him by the Company. Since the cutlery and crockery brought for the trip had to be taken back, I was enlisted to accompany them as a helper ! I sat in the back seat keeping a protective hand on the box of cutlery, while Reverend Brother Macky and Lafir sat in the front chatting away happily on the trip to Katugastota.
On arriving at college and having unloaded the items, I had the very difficult task of wishing Reverend Brother Macky “Bon Voyage” along with my “Goodbye”. It was the April holidays and the college premises were deserted. A feeling of utter sadness and loneliness filled my heart as the realization hit me that I was parting with an iconic Prefect of Games for whom I had deep respect and with whom I had associated since the early 1950’s. Having bid him a fond farewell, I collected my bag and took a bus home with a heart full of sorrow. It was one of the loneliest and saddest journeys of my life.
How could I know then that we would never meet again ? Sixty years on, the memory of our “Goodbyes” on that distant April day is still vivid in my mind. I never thought then, that it was the last time I would see him on this earth. I wish to conclude with two verses as a special tribute to Reverend Brother Macky for all he meant to me – and to everybody who knew him :
Memories are a gift to treasure
Mine of you will last forever
Sorrow at losing you will always stay
Loved and remembered everyday
Your nature was loving and giving
Your heart was made of gold
And to those who truly loved you
Your memory will never grow old
Tilak Pananwala
Epilogue
Following Tilak’s memorable article and concluding eulogy, I cannot help but recall my memories of Reverend Brother Macky before I turn another page in the book of life. Tilak was a sportsman and interacted with the Prefect of Games much more than I did. I never studied under the great Mr. George Macky but my memories of Brother Macky go back to my days as a boarder in “The Rainbow Cottages”. I remember him as somebody who always had time for you and a friendly word. As I went on to “The Mansion” “The Villa” and ultimately to “The Journeys End, my associations with him through the years were extremely warm and nurturing and I treasure the words of advice he gave me. As a senior boarder, whenever I felt that life was unkind and needed somebody for a heart to talk, it was always Brother Macky I reached out to, and not once did he say he was “too busy”. On the contrary, his nurturing words of advice and counsel were a tonic to a troubled soul. I will remember him as a spiritual warrior because he certainly won the hearts and minds of people.
The last time I saw him was when I visited him in hospital. He looked frail but managed a joke or two about my being in the advertising profession. When the time came to leave, I held his hand, reluctantly said my last farewell, and walked away knowing that it was the last time I would see him. I console myself with the thought that goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. But for those who love with their heart and soul, there is no separation. Memories, even those most precious sometimes fade quickly. But I do not go along with that. The memories I value most, I dont even see them fading.
Our memories are the only Paradise from which we can never be expelled !
Bernard VanCuylenburg.
