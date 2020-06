A VERY APPROPRIATE SONG – By Des Kelly

“WE ARE STILL ONLY HALFWAY THRU,

BUT THERE’S NOTHING, I’M AFRAID, THAT WE CAN DO,

THE BEATLES SANG IT LONG AGO,

BUT HERE IS A “COVER”, THAT’S THE BEST, I KNOW”

This guy can sing, and I did enjoy the appropriate altered lyrics, also possibly written by him. Sometimes, out of the blue, comes a video that has to be shared, and this is one of them. To all eLanka members, please enjoy.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.