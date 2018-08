I will never enter politics: Sanga Former star cricketer Kumar Sangakkara confirmed that he will never enter politics despite varying opinions and speculations from both public and media on his imminent entry into politics as a possible candidate for the presidential election in 2020.

Female inmates launch protest at Welikada prison A group of female inmates of the Welikada prison are staging a protest on top of the roof of the prison, Police said.

People in North will not allow a return to violence: Anura Kumara JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake speaking in Kuruwita, Ratnapura on Saturday alleged that an unnecessary fear psychosis prevailed in the South, but people in the North would never leave any room for a return to violence.

Buying expensive chairs 'simple' for cash rich WPC: Chief Minister Chief Minister Isura Devapriya said it was nothing out of the ordinary for a rich governing body like the Western Provincial Council to import chairs for the use of provincial legislators at a cost of Rs. 640,000 each.