ABEYGOONEWARDENA – CAMMILLUS RAJEEVA
ABEYGOONEWARDENA – CAMMILLUS RAJEEVA (Deputy Inspector General of Police (Rtd.) – Traffic Administration & Road Safety), Vice Patron & Past Persident of St. Peter’s College Old Boys Union, Past President retired Senior Police Officers’ Association, Past President Nondescript Cricket Club, Former Chairman & Member of SLC Disciplinary Committee, Former Member of SLC Executive Committee, Member of the Blessed Joseph Vaz Trust, Former Security Advisor – Japan International Cooperation Agency Sri Lanka, Honorary Trustee of Sasakawa Memorial Sri Lanka – Japan Cultural Center Trust, President JICA Alumni Association, Executive Director Lanka Safeguard Pvt. Ltd., Advisor – International Police Association (Sri Lanka Section), dearly beloved husband of Mali, loving father of Sanjeeva, late Lashan and of Dilan, loving father-in-law of Keshini and Sandra, loving brother of late Lakshman and of Sita, affectionate grandfather of Cheval, Janik, Seth and Carven. Remains lie at A.F. Raymond’s Funeral Parlour. Cortege leaves the Parlour after service at 9.00 a.m. on Saturday 13th February for Burial at the Galkissa General Cemetery, Mt. Lavinia.010991