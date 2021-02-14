ABEYGOONEWARDENA – CAMMILLUS RAJEEVA

ABEYGOONEWARDENA – CAMMILLUS RAJEEVA (Deputy Inspector General of Police (Rtd.) – Traffic Administration & Road Safety),​ Vice Patron & Past Persident of St. Peter’s College Old Boys Union,​ Past President retired Senior Police Officers’ Association,​ Past President Nondescript Cricket Club,​ Former Chairman & Member of SLC Disciplinary Committee,​ Former Member of SLC Executive Committee,​ Member of the Blessed Joseph Vaz Trust,​ Former Security Advisor – Japan International Cooperation Agency Sri Lanka,​ Honorary Trustee of Sasakawa Memorial Sri Lanka – Japan Cultural Center Trust,​ President JICA Alumni Association,​ Executive Director Lanka Safeguard Pvt. Ltd.,​ Advisor – International Police Association (Sri Lanka Section),​ dearly beloved husband of Mali,​ loving father of Sanjeeva,​ late Lashan and of Dilan,​ loving father-in-law of Keshini and Sandra,​ loving brother of late Lakshman and of Sita,​ affectionate grandfather of Cheval,​ Janik,​ Seth and Carven. Remains lie at A.F. Raymond’s Funeral Parlour. Cortege leaves the Parlour after service at 9.00 a.m. on Saturday 13th February for Burial at the Galkissa General Cemetery,​ Mt. Lavinia.010991