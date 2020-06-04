According to Matthew 2018 – Sinhala movie starring Jacqueline Fernandez & Alston Koch – Film by Chandran Rutnam |

According to Matthew : a story that shook a nation, soon on big screen

OCTOBER 28, 2018

To be released end November, 2018, According to Matthew is a Sri Lankan English film directed by the veteran director Chandran Rutnam. This is the true story of a socially popular, powerful and highly respected Protestant priest of St. Paul’s Church in Colombo, who was also a sought after exorcist – Father Matthew Peiris, who, in the late 1970s, conspired with his mistress to murder his wife and his mistress’s husband.

The scandalous murder that shook a country

The murder trial of Russel Ingram and Eunice Peries was a gruesome one that gripped a nation. Father Matthew Peiris was a renowned religious personality in Sri Lanka and dealt with many matters of divinity in association with the Church. Carrying out his religious practices in the Vicarage of St. Paul’s Church in Punchi Borella, Matthew Peiris was caught in a scandalous affair with Dalrene Ingram.

The two lovers systematically fabricated the gradual murder of their respective spouses in an attempt to get together. The murders were committed by gradually poisoning the victims with overdoses of insulin. Post murder, he evaded detection owing to his standing in the community and continued fearlessly with his nefarious activities.

This is a significant case in the Sri Lankan justice system, as it was one of the earliest cases where medical evidence played a significant role in the outcome of the trial. The Police were able to collect the evidence and bring the suspects to court, where they were both tried and found guilty of the conspiracy and the murder of the spouses, and condemned to death by hanging.

Dalrene was acquitted eventually. After being released from jail in 1997, aged 85, Father Matthew Peiris died in Moratuwa the next year.

A spellbinding tale

The film is meant to be dark, dramatic, and aimed to tell the story with an unbiased perspective. Murder, lust, mystery, and intrigue are the driving ingredients of this masterpiece.

The film is set in the St. Paul’s Church with a serene and monotonous tone. The role of Matthew Peiris is played by Alston Koch – a Sri Lanka-born Australian singer-songwriter, film producer, record producer, and actor – and the role of Dalrene Ingram is played by none other than Jacqueline Fernandez – Bollywood actress, former Sri Lankan model, and the winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2009.



“We are good to go”

According to Matthew was a project that was in the making for over 25 years and Chandran Rutnam is certain that this is an artistic masterpiece that will resonate with the general public. “I wrote the script 25 years ago because Matthew wanted me to make a movie out of his story. But we didn’t agree on the plot; he wanted me to paint him as an innocent man and I was not willing to lie to the public. Then we fell apart. However, a few years back, Alston Koch read the script and he loved it; he got me excited about it again and we started filming about two years ago. However, we had several holdbacks due to certain issues with the families involved and the clergy. Anyway, now we are all sorted and good to go.”

According to Matthew will be released for public viewing by Ceylon Entertainment Ltd. in all parts of Sri Lanka in November in both Sinhala and English languages.

The Sinhala premiere will be at the Regal Cinema Colombo and the English premiere will be at the Majestic Cineplex in Colombo. Watch this space for more on the movie.

By Pujanee Galappaththi







