Acknowledgement – Teaching Hospital, Batticaloa

Dear Friends of the Foundation & Project BEAP

In April I was asked by Dr Ganeshalingam, the Director of the Teaching Hospital in Batticaloa if we could help them by supplying some PPE ( Personal Protection Equipment) from Australia.

My immediate response was “No-we are short of these PPE items in Australia and there is no way that we could export what we have here to another country without Government approval which we will not get.

I kept the request in mind and my eyes and ears open to see what we could do to help.

Then, accidentally I stumbled upon a small garment factory in Kandy ( Sri Lanka) that was making Gowns and washable masks for the Sri Lankan security forces and some medical clinics.

We were able to pay for the supply of 500 Gowns and 1000 masks for which the acknowledgement and some photographs are shown as attachments to this email.

I felt sure that you would be glad to see our funds used for a good cause. There was a subsequent request for more masks and we have supplied a further 2000masks. The total donation amounts to less than Aust $4300

The incidence of infected COVID 19 patients has ben very low in the Batticaloa district but there are strict isolation processes and all hospital staff and patients are issued masks.

Nihal de Run

Executive Vice President and CEO

Foundation Supporting a National Trauma Service in Sri Lanka Inc.

Foundation Supporting a National Trauma Service in Sri Lanka Inc.

T:+61-(3)-98138170; M:+61-419382142; Skype: dderun

