Acting Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs – Media Release – Migrants thriving in Australia

THE HON ALAN TUDGE MP

MINISTER FOR POPULATION, CITIES AND URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

ACTING MINISTER FOR IMMIGRATION, CITIZENSHIP, MIGRANT SERVICES AND MULTICULTURAL AFFAIRS

MEDIA RELEASE

12 June 2020

Migrants thriving in Australia

Latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows our continued success at welcoming and integrating migrants from around the world.

The data, which analyses working-age migrants, shows 34 per cent of Australia’s population over 15 years old – 6.9 million people – were born overseas, similar to the data three years ago.

Of the 1.9 million working age migrants who arrived in Australia over the last decade, 68 per cent were employed, up from 65 per cent in the last Characteristics of Recent Migrants Survey. This compares to 65 per cent for those born in Australia.

Recent migrants are also getting more skilled, with 69 per cent arriving with tertiary qualifications, up from 65 per cent in the previous survey. Of those, 90 per cent had their overseas qualification recognised.









Around a quarter of those who arrived without a non-school qualification have since obtained one in Australia.

ABS data has previously shown one in three small businesses in Australia are managed or owned by people born overseas, and employ hundreds of thousands of people right across Australia.

Acting Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alan Tudge said the data shows migrants continue to be embraced and have great opportunities to succeed in Australia.









“Our migration program deliberately targets high skilled people to come to Australia and the evidence shows they do exceptionally well when they get here,” Mr Tudge said.

“There is almost no better indicator of successful integration than the employment rate.”

“In most wealthy countries the unemployment rate for migrants is considerably higher than those locally born, whereas OECD data has shown in Australia there is almost no difference.”

“We should be proud of what we have achieved as a multicultural nation.”







