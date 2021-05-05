Aflatoxin, thy name is coconut oil

Source:Island

Friday 30th April, 2021

Local coconut oil manufacturers had a field day following the detection of unusually high levels of aflatoxin in an imported coconut oil consignment, a few weeks ago. They claimed that their products were safe and superior to the imported ones; some members of the public may have bought into their claims amplified by aggressive advertising, but aflatoxin has now been found in locally produced coconut oil as well.

The imported edible oil stocks containing aflatoxin are being re-exported, according to the Customs. The solution to the problem of harmful food imports is not re-exportation, for there is always the risk of such commodities being sold to unsuspecting consumers in other countries. Ideally, food items must be destroyed immediately if they are found to be harmful.

The question is what to do with the locally produced coconut oil containing aflatoxin. Reports say the company concerned has been asked to withdraw the contaminated oil stocks from the market, but what will be done to them afterwards? They will have to be destroyed if they are to be prevented from re-entering the market or being sold to food producers on the sly.

What basically causes coconut oil to be contaminated with aflatoxin is the unhygienic copra production, besides being mixed with substandard palm oil, as scientists have pointed out. The entire production process has to be monitored closely if the locally produced coconut is to be rid of aflatoxin. Places where coconut flesh is sun-dried are far from clean, and the fungi that produce carcinogenic aflatoxin can be seen on copra. Unhygienic conditions under which copra is produced are taken for granted, and it is only natural that coconut oil is contaminated.

Scientists inform us that aflatoxins are found in several other food items such as maize and peanuts. The process of producing and marketing all food products should be monitored, and stringent action taken against those who do not maintain stipulated standards. The problem, however, is that the state institutions maintained with public funds to ensure the quality of food products shirk their responsibility with impunity.

There are serious allegations against the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI), which has lost its credibility. It is doubtful whether anyone takes ‘SLS’ into consideration when he or she purchases a product, unlike in the past.

The SLSI sought to downplay the recent aflatoxin controversy. It is the much-maligned Health Ministry that exposed the high levels of the carcinogen in imported coconut oil and made public its findings straightaway. If not for that detection, perhaps the contaminated oil stocks would have found their way into the local market and been consumed during the New Year period. How long Sri Lankans have been consuming contaminated edible oil is anybody’s guess. It is reported that the oil stocks being withdrawn from the market have been certified by the SLSI. An explanation is called for.

The SLSI has got into hot water by trying to make light of the issue of edible oil contamination. After weeks of dilly-dallying, the police have apparently begun probing complaints against the SLSI over some statements its Director General Dr. Siddhika Senaratne made in a Hiru TV interview on the aflatoxin issue, a few weeks ago. What one gathered from her answers to some trap questions from the interviewer was that the SLSI was lenient with some errant companies and was ready to go out of its way to safeguard their interests at the expense of the public.

The CID has recorded statements from the Hiru journalist, who interviewed the SLSI DG, and obtained the unedited video footage of the interview, as part of its investigations. This is the standard practice. But we hope that the police will not act like King Kekille, the legendary king, who always spared wrongdoers and punished the innocent and/or complainants.