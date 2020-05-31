“AGE IS JUST A NUMBER” By Des Kelly

Yet another special “tidbit” for all eLanka readers everywhere. With the C,V.P. almost over, people all over the World are looking forward to going back to life as it was.

The talented couple featured below are no exception to the rule, and decided to go out and have some fun.

Obviously, they have been dancing with each other for many years, as a matter of fact, they might even be married to each other. Their dancing is something to behold, the reason being that she is 91 years old, and he is 94.

Dancing is quite difficult to perfect, and from personal experience I can tell you that, when quite young, I started to try tap dancing, but gave it up after I became very tired and fell into the sink. Hope you enjoy this video.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief). eLanka.







