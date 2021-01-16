Aggamahāpaṇḍita title bestowed on 4 theras

Source:Ceylontoday

The President of Myanmar U Win Myint has bestowed the Honorary Religious Title of “Aggamahāpaṇḍita” and several other Honorary Titles on Sri Lankan priests, and a layman, honoring the 73rd Anniversary of the Independence Day of Myanmar.

Ven. Mihiripenne Sobhita Thera, Ven. Dr. Kollupitiye Mahinda Sanha Rakkhita Maha Thera, Ven. Tirikunamale Ananda Mahanayka Thera, and Ven. Dodampahala Chandrasiri Maha Nayaka Thera, have been bestowed the Aggamahapandita title.

This title is granted to distinguished Theravada Buddhist Bhikkhus who are highly skilled in teaching Dhamma and it holds the meaning “foremost great and wise one”, derived from Pali.

Prof. Ven. Gallelle Sumanasiri Thero and Prof. Dr. Ven. Medagampitiye Wijithadhamma Thera have been granted the title Aggamahasadhdhamma Jothika Dhaja.

Ven. Thumbowila Dhammaratana Thera and Prof. Asanga Tilakaratne have been presented with the title Maha Sadhdhamma Jothika Dhaja .

These titles are granted to the Bhikkhus who excel in and have displayed remarkable service to educate the Dhamma.

As an annual event, the President of Myanmar, grants the titles after evaluating a Bhikkhu’s wisdom and achievement by the State Sangha Maha Nayaka Committee, a government-appointed body of high-ranking Buddhist Bhikkhus that manages the Sangha in Myanmar.