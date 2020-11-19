by In

AGM Old Antonian Social Club – 6 December 2020

Venue – Walawwa Restaurant, upstairs Board Room

Date – 6 December 2020

Address – 477 Princes Hwy, Noble Park VIC 3174

Time – 11am to 2.30 pm

BYO drinks is allowed but Walawwa will change charge $15 for each spirits and $5 for wine as corkage.

Soft drinks and beer should be purchased from the bar.

Lunch lamprais provided

Water / cutlery & crockery / glasses will be provided by the restaurant.

If you need further information, please contact Suranga Ranasinge

Donation of $20 / person requested to cover club expenses.

RSPV Naomal via email: orenda@ozemail.com.au or phone: 0407 477 447 by Monday 30th November 2020 latest.

The meeting will have two parts.

1) Part 1 Extraordinary Special meeting to discuss the (Draft attached) amended constitution and related meeting.

2) Part 2 the AGM.