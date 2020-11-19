AGM Old Antonian Social Club – 6 December 2020
Venue – Walawwa Restaurant, upstairs Board Room
Date – 6 December 2020
Address – 477 Princes Hwy, Noble Park VIC 3174
Time – 11am to 2.30 pm
BYO drinks is allowed but Walawwa will change charge $15 for each spirits and $5 for wine as corkage.
Soft drinks and beer should be purchased from the bar.
Lunch lamprais provided
Water / cutlery & crockery / glasses will be provided by the restaurant.
If you need further information, please contact Suranga Ranasinge
Donation of $20 / person requested to cover club expenses.
RSPV Naomal via email: orenda@ozemail.com.au or phone: 0407 477 447 by Monday 30th November 2020 latest.
The meeting will have two parts.
1) Part 1 Extraordinary Special meeting to discuss the (Draft attached) amended constitution and related meeting.
2) Part 2 the AGM.