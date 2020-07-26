Air Force (Adastrians CC) celebrate 50 years-Down memory lane-by Dilwin Mendis

Adastrians CC Division Two Cricket Pool 1966/1967 Seated (from left): Donald Perera, Gr. Capt. P. H. Mendis (President RCyAF Sports Board), Charlie Amrasinghe (Vice Captain), Air Vice Marshall Rohan Amarasekara (Commander of Royal Ceylon Air Force), K. M. Nelson (Captain), Sqn.Ldr S. Luvelyn Fernando (Command Cricket Officer), Norbert Fernando Standing (from left): K. S. S. P. Silva, W. S. Silva, Mohamed Faleel, Dilwin Mendis, Nimal Cooray, Sarath Fernando, Hemasiri Fernando, Wilfred Basnayake, Abse

Adastrians CC Division Two Cricket Pool 1966/1967 Seated (from left): Donald Perera, Gr. Capt. P. H. Mendis (President RCyAF Sports Board), Charlie Amrasinghe (Vice Captain), Air Vice Marshall Rohan Amarasekara (Commander of Royal Ceylon Air Force)

Source:Daily News

Sri Lanka Air Force then known as Royal Ceylon Air Force will be celebrating their Golden Jubilee this year for winning the All-Island Inter-Club Division Two cricket championship and grabbing the prestigious Donovan Andree Trophy 50 years ago in 1966/1967 after representing as Adastrians Cricket Club under the astute leadership of former Dharmasoka College, Ambalangoda cricketer K. M. Nelson and his deputy was Old Anandian Charlie ‘Siri’ Amarasinghe.

During this era the Board of Control for Cricket in Sri Lanka (now Sri Lanka Cricket) conducted three major tournaments in the country namely Saravanamuttu Trophy (Division One – presently Premier Trophy), Donovan Andree Trophy (Division Two) and Daily News Trophy (Division Three).









Sri Lanka Air Force then known as Royal Ceylon Air Force participated as Adastrians Cricket Club in 1961/1962 and they won the Daily News Trophy and were promoted to Division Two. They were captained by Harry Gunathilake and some of the other players who were in the cricket pool who come to mind are Dr. Wijetunge, Aubrey Ebert, Rex Fernando, Palliyaguru, Gerry Weeraratne, Dudley Perera, Costa, Charlie Amarasinghe, Lerrick Fernando, Wally Jayathilake, Nihal Sooriyabandara, S. Dharmarajah, Rajah Wickramasinghe, K. S. S. P. Silva, M. Fareed and W. S. Silva.

After winning this trophy Adastrians were promoted to Division Two Tournament and there were up and downs. The same year three players Keerthi Caldera, Mahinda Athulathmudali and Norbert Fernando requested permission to represent other clubs in Sara Trophy. Caldera and Athulathmudali were granted permission but Norbert’s request was turned down and ultimately he was the highest rungetter for the Air Force and scored a stubborn knock of 54 runs against Nondescripts Cricket Club to bring victory in the final.

In the 1966/67 tournament KM Nelson captained the side. The Command Cricket Officer was Squadron Leader S. Luwelyn Fernando and throughout the tournament Adastrians were leading. The teams which participated in addition to Adastrians were Saracens Sports Club, Nondescripts Cricket Club, Burgher Recreation Club, Catamarans Sports Club and Kandy Sports Club. All together ten matches were played on a home and away basis. The home ground of Adastrians was Rifle Green, the present Air Force grounds at Sir Chithampalam Gardiner Mawatha, Colombo 2. During this period the Rifle Green was the home grounds of Saracens Sports Club also.









Adastrians won nine out of ten matches and lost only to Nondescripts Cricket Club on first innings in their first outing at their home grounds at Maitland Place. They were represented by in addition to the captain and vice captain by Donald Perera, Mohamed Faleel, Hemasiri Hettige, K. S. S. P. Silva, Hemasiri Fernando, Leslie Ratnappuli, Sarath Fernando. S. Dharmarajah, Nimal Cooray, Wilfred Basnayake, Norbert Fernando, P. P. Silva, W. Ratnayake, W. Somabandu, K. C. Silva and Dilwin Mendis. They got all the support and assistance from the cricket crazy Commander of the Air Force and the Chief of Staff Rohan Amarasekara and Padman ‘Paddy’ Mendis respectively.

Nelson claimed 66 wickets and earned the Best Bowler’s Trophy and the same year he carried away the prestigious Vartharasa Challenge Trophy awarded to the Best Sportsman of the Air Force at the Annual Colours Awards Ceremony. He also represented the Board President’s Cricket Eleven against the touring England cricket team at the P Sara Oval.

Former Sebastianite and Catamarans Cricket Club player Norbert Fernando and Dilwin Mendis passed the 400-run mark and Norbert got the highest average while Mendis scored the highest aggregate of runs. All others contributed their might with devotion and dedication to win the Championship.









The same year Adastrians were promoted to the Sara Trophy. Despite 50 years having lapsed todate still the Air Force cricket team has not been able to win the Premier Trophy though top notched cricketers who have excelled in school and club level have joined the Air Force as regulars, volunteers and on contract basis time to time.

Commander of the Air Force Rohan Amarasekara, the Command Cricket Officer Squadron Leader Luwelyn Fernando and the players of the team Charlie Amarasinghe, K. S. S. P. Silva, Sarath Fernando, Hemasiri Hettige, Nimal Cooray and Wilfred Basnayake who were responsible for winning this trophy along with the others have been called up from above for their eternal rest as opposed to the great saying, “Old Soldiers never die. But these great cricketers cum Airmen have just faded away”.







