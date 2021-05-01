Akarsha Hiruni Sanjana an excellent sportswoman-by Dilwin Mendis

Akarsha Hiruni Sanjana posed for a photograph after receiving her Black Belt. Akarsha standing third from left in the picture along with her coach Asela Sumith standing second from right and the Prefect of Games Saman Bandara standing second from left. (Dilwin Mendis, Moratuwa Sports Special Correspondent)

Source:Dailynews

Athlete, Cricketer, Netball Elle Player and Karate Black Belt Holder sixteen year old Galath Arachchige Akarsha Hiruni Sanjana brought honour and fame to her school Wekada Maha Vidyalaya, Dankotuwa.

She was born on 25th January 2005 and she was admitted to Dickwella Primary School Yogiyana in 2011 and her first class teacher was Mrs. Kamala and when she was in Grade Two she participated in the Inter House Sports meet and won the 100 and 50 metre races and in the joint event her team was placed second and in the following year she came first in 100 metres and second in 50 metres and she did not take part in 2014 but in 2015 she came third in 100 metres . .

When she was in the under 15 age group her house won the Elle Tournament and proceeded up to Divisional Level but they were un successful. As an under 18 player she played for the house team and in the Divisional Tournament they came second and participating in the Inter House Meet she was second in 100 and 400 metres and her netball coach was Saman Bandara. As an under 16 player she was selected to the Inter House Cricket Competition and for the school team and went up to Divisional Level.

In 2016 when she was in Grade Six her parents G. A. Wijesena and Dharma Liyanage insisted her to take up to Karate and she came under Asela Sumith Lasantha and in 2017 Puttalam District Meet as an under 12 competitor she won Golds for Kumite and Kata and in the North Western Province Meet she came second in Kumite. When her school Karate Contingent took part at the All Island Schools Karate Meet and in Kumite she won a Gold and her team came up to Best sixteen in kata and in 2018 she came second in Kata and won a Gold in the Puttalam District meet

In the Provincial meet she won a Silver and in Kumite she won a Bronze and in All Island Schools meet her school came up to Best Sixteen Teams in 2019 At the Puttalam District Meet she won a Gold and Silver in Kata and in the Provincial meet she won Bronzes for Kumite and Kata. In 2018 she was felicitated by her Alma Mater for winning Gold Medals in 2017 and 2018 Karate Meet and in 2020 at the Shotokan International Karate Championship held at Albert Peiris Stadium she won a Gold for Kumite and a Silver for Kata.