Alex Lazarus resurrected many a team in Kandy-BY HAFIZ MARIKAR

Alex Lazarus

Source:Sundayobserver

Kandy’s sporting fraternity paused for a moment on October 30 to remember Alex Lazarus for his good work in the rugby field.

At the time of his death he was the Director of Sports at Trinity College after serving as the senior boarding house master. It was under his coaching in 1987 and captaincy of Tyrell Rajapakse that Trinity College last won the school League championship.

He died at the age of 71 on October 26 and was buried on October 30 two years ago. Lazarus hailed from the famous Lazarus family and was a well known personality in the rugby field.

Lazarus was a top rugby forward, starting as a prop at Trinity College in the mid 1960s and in his last year in 1967 played under the leadership of Ajith Abeyartne and got his rugby colours in 1966 the year they won both legs of the Bradby Shield against Royal 16-3 and 17-3.

Some of his team mates of that year were Shafie Jainudeen, Iswan Omar, Gamini Udugama, Stephen Paul, Anil Siriwardena, Dudley Dissanayake, Mahendra Talwatte, M. Affif, Errol Warne, Mohan Balasuriya, Jadi Dissanayake, Gogi Tillekeratne, B.Shanthi Kumar. NTB Dassanayake, Ranjan Nadarajah, Rafi Ismail, Mark Sundaralingam and Prince Nayagam.

Soon after school he played for CH & FC and after a good display crossed over to Kandy Lake Club from where he ended up at Kandy RFC. He later played for Kandy Sports Club and also for Up-Country.

Lazarus took up coaching and did it from the heart producing many players while honesty, decency and fairness was a hallmark of himself. He also coached the Sri Lanka Youth team and Dharmaraja College and when he was in charge of the Asgiriya Stadium he allowed St. Sylvester’s College rugby team to do their training in the mornings. Due to that Sylvestrian rugby improved and they took the game seriously.

After retiring from rugby playing and coaching he served in the committees of Kandy Sports Club, Central Province Rugby Football Union and also was one time live wire of the Old Trinitians Sports Club.

It was under his coaching that Kandy Sports Club won the Clifford Cup for the first time in 1992.

Lazarus was the second curator of the Asgiriya cricket stadium when international matches were played at this venue.

None will forget the part he played to upgrade the NIttawela rugby ground.