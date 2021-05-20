All arrivals in Sri Lanka suspended for 10-days

Source:Dailynews

All passenger arrivals will be suspended in Sri Lanka for ten days. The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) said that, the flight arrivals from May 21 midnight to May 31 midnight will be suspended. However, the departure passengers will be allowed to leave Sri Lanka during this period.

Update:

No passenger arrivals from May 21-31

