All schools in Kandy closed until next Friday

All schools in the Kandy city will remain closed from tomorrow until next Friday (4), Provincial Director of Education Thilak Ekanayake today said.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, he said the decision was taken following the instructions of the health authorities.

“Accordingly, a total of 45 schools in the Kandy district will be closed, he said.

The health authorities in Kandy have informed that several COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Kandy market, near Sri Dalada Maligawa and Kandy Municipal Council. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)