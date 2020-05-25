Alphabets for seniors

A–is forapple &Bis for boat

That used to be right but now it won’t float

AGE before beauty is what we once said,

But let’s be a bit more realistic instead.

So Below is the alphabet for Seniors

A — is for Arthritis

B—- is for back,

C—-is for chest pains perhaps CA-DI-AC?

D—is for dental ,decay & decline,

E–is for eyesight,can’t read the top line

F– is for fissures& fluid retention

G–is for Gas,which I’d rather not mention.

H– is for high blood pressure –I’d rather it was low

I–Is for incisions with scars you can show

J–is for joints,out of sockets ,won’t mend

K– is for knees that crack when they bend.

L–is for libido,what happened to sex?

M–is for memory,I forget what comes next.

N– is for neuralgia,nerves way down low

O–is for osteo,bones that don’t grow

P– is for prescriptions,I have quite a few

Just give me pill &I’ll be good as new.

Q– is for queasy, is it fatal or flu?

R–is for reflux,so one meal turns into two

S–is for sleepless nights,counting my fears,

T–is for tinnitus,bells in my ears

U–is for urinary, trouble with the flow.

V–is for vertigo that’s dizzy I know

W–is for worry,now what’s new going around

X–is for x-ray,wonder may be found

Y–is for another year I’ve left behind

Z–is for zest which I still have in my mind.

Enjoy your senior moments while you can







