Amila Madushanka Fernando a swimming star in the making-by Dilwin Mendis

Amila Madushanka Fernando

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka Swimmer, Sri Lanka Inter- University Swimming Record Holder, Gold Medalist Amila Madushanka Fernando brought honour and glory to his Alma Mater St. Joseph Vaz College Wennappuwa, University of Ruhuna and his motherland.

He entered St. Joseph Vaz College in 2003 when Rev. Fr. Sylvestor Jayakody was at the helm of the College and his first class teacher was Mrs. Rita. His parents former airman Anton Joseph Fernando and Arunalatha Guneththi being swimming coaches taught their son the basics of swimming at the age of four years. Amila commenced swimming as a four year old and he participated in the under 7 age group in an Open Swimming Meet and won a Bronze Medal at his first attempt in Back Stroke and in 2005 he participated in a Dual Swimming Meet in Chennai, India and in the 25 metre Free Style Event he won a Bronze Medal and it was a fine exposure for him.

In 2007 at an Open Puttalam District Swimming Meet he won Gold Medals for 400, 800 and 1500 metre events and in the same meets and same events he won Golds in 2008, 2009 and 2010 and became the undisputed champion for four consecutive years and perhaps it may be a record for Puttalam District Swimming and in 2014 once again he won Golds for 50 and 100 metres in the Free Style and 50 metre Back Stroke

In the same year at the Sri Lanka Novices under 19 Meet he was the Champion by winning 100 and 200 Metres Free Style 200 Individual Medley and bagged three Golds With these performances under his belt he was selected to represent the Sri Lanka Swimming Contingent for Prince Chulaborne Championship in Thailand where competitors from Sri Lanka, Thailand and Myanmar participated in 2016 and he won Bronzes for 100 and 50 metre Back Stroke Events and in the following year in the same tournaments he won Silver Medals and 50 and 100 metre Back Stroke Events. In 2018 at the National Group Meet he won Golds for 50 and 100 metre Back Stroke Events and a Bronze for 100 metre Free Style.

In 2019 he entered the Medical Faculty of Ruhuna University and in the same year participating in the World University Games held in Italy he was un successful. Finally same year he took part at the Inter University Sri Lanka Games in 50, 100 and 200 Back Stroke events and swept the board with three Gold Medals. Due to his studies he kept away for five years from swimming and during his ten year swimming career he has won 23 medals which includes 18 Golds, two Silvers and three Bronze medals.