An Ethnic Ponder by Oscar Fernando

There was a time when the power of love was taught to be mightier than the power of the gun-but with the industrial revolution in Europe-good by itself-and then the discovery of gun powder-followed by the Renaissance and Free Thinking-people were made to believe-that the power of the gun was mightier than love.

What must and should be done today?

To bring bask that Medieval Love and in one voice say-

Father Forgive them-for they did not know-what they did.

Any thing less will continue the present world chaos.