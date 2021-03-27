An Ethnic Ponder by Oscar Fernando
There was a time when the power of love was taught to be mightier than the power of the gun-but with the industrial revolution in Europe-good by itself-and then the discovery of gun powder-followed by the Renaissance and Free Thinking-people were made to believe-that the power of the gun was mightier than love.
What must and should be done today?
To bring bask that Medieval Love and in one voice say-
Father Forgive them-for they did not know-what they did.
Any thing less will continue the present world chaos.
An Ethnic Ponder by Oscar Fernando
Mar 27, 2021 Posted Articles, Oscar Fernando Tagged An Ethnic Ponder, Oscar Fernando