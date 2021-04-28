ANANDIANS’ OF NSW

There was a structural change of the composition of the OBA in 1960. The practice of the Principal of the College becoming the ex-officio President of the OBA was changed during the Principalship of S.A.Wijayatilake. D.W. Rajapathirana, then Governor of the Central Bank and a distinguished alumnus of Ananda, was elected the President under the provisions of the Constitution adopted on 14th February 1960. Since then the Principal of Ananda was ex-officio the patron of the OBA. The objectives of the OBA were also redrafted including i) to organize activities connected with educational, religious, cultural and physical advancement of students ii) to develop relationships between the old boys and the college and iii) to look into the welfare of the members of the Association. The annual membership was Rs. 5 and the life-membership restricted to old Anandians was Rs. 50.