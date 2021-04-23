Anecdote from Prince Philip Signing of the “Golden Book” at Katunayake in 1981

The Royal Party was received on the tarmac by the Chief of Protocol and a Sri Lanka Naval Guard of Honour, was accorded to Her Majesty. After President JR Jayewardene, Prime Minister R Premadasa, their wives and other dignitaries, received the Queen, the Airport & Aviation Services Chairman, Colonel (Retd) H B Wijekoon went up to Her Majesty and invited her to sign the “Golden Book”. Airport Manager Wing Commander (Retd) E H Ohlmus was assigned to handle the ‘signing’ part.

When the Queen came up to the podium, he said, “Your Majesty”, gave her the special Parker 51 pen and pointed to an open page. She signed, then looked at Prince Philip and gave him the pen. In the meantime, the Manager had turned the page for the Prince. The Prince looked at the Manager ,smiled and said. “Those who come together sign together”, turned the page back, and placed his signature just below the Queen’s.

Everyone around couldn’t help but smile and the British High Commissioner, who was at hand, also gave a hearty laugh. The Duty Manager ,Mr M Muthukuda then led the Royal Party into the VVIP lounge, from where the Chief of Protocol took over.

In a local TV newscast on April 12, Prince Harry had described his granddad as a “jovial person” and “a man of service &, honour”, “great humour and ” a legend of banter.”