Annual General Meeting (AGM) & New Associate Membership of the SLNSWCA & Rajitha’s Appeal & Donation to Maharagama Cancer Hospital

Annual General Meeting ( AGM ) & New Associate Membership of the SLNSWCA:

AGM of the SLNSWCA is scheduled to be held on 17th October 2020 at 5.30pm via Zoom.

AGM Notifications were sent via email to all fully paid up Associate Members.

As per the constitution all registered fully paid up Associate Members as at the date of the meeting are entitled to attend and vote on the day in respect of any resolutions and appointment of Executive Committee members and office bearers.

Emails on how to obtain new Associate Membership were sent on 10 Aug and 07 Sep.

Rajitha’s Appeal Raised AUD 5305.00 :

On 24 Sep, SLNSWCA together with Sri Lankan Chaplain Fr Ruwan Pradeep wrote to you requesting your financial donations to a Sri Lankan family in Coffs Harbour who needs our support.

This appeal is for the family of Rajitha Udawaththa, a father of 4 who recently passed away due to Bowel Cancer.

Your response to the appeal was overwhelmingly heart-warming and in a short period of 1-week we have managed to raise a total sum of AUD 5305.00 of which was transferred to Rajitha’s wife, Florence’s bank account.

Florence and the family are very appreciative of your generous support and the following ‘Thank You’ note was received from them.

Donated SL Rs. 306,146.73 to Maharagama Cancer Hospital in the memory of late mother of Fr. Jude Nicholas :

